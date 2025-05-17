Mamata Banerjee’s Presence at Niti Aayog Meeting on May 24 Still Unconfirmed

As the Niti Aayog’s crucial policy meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches on May 24, speculation surrounds the participation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A senior Cabinet member confirmed that the CM has not yet communicated whether she will personally attend or depute a representative on her behalf.

“She will inform everyone about her decision in the matter at the right moment,” the Cabinet member stated.

No Official Engagements on May 24, But Decision Still Pending

While there are no pre-scheduled programs for Mamata Banerjee within the state on May 24, her decision to attend remains unclear. Political observers are closely watching whether the TMC supremo will repeat her move from last year — when she attended the meeting despite the Opposition bloc’s boycott.

Flashback: Mamata Walked Out of Niti Aayog Meeting in 2024 Over ‘Muted Mic’

In the previous Niti Aayog meeting on July 27, 2024, Mamata Banerjee walked out mid-session, claiming that her microphone was muted and she was not allowed to speak for more than five minutes, while others had 10–20 minutes.

Her walkout sparked a major political controversy, with the Union Government and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issuing a clarification that her speaking time had concluded as per schedule, and no bell was rung to signal the end.

Opposition Rift: INDIA Bloc Questioned Mamata’s 2024 Attendance

Mamata was the only non-NDA Chief Minister to attend the meeting in 2024, defying a boycott call from fellow INDIA bloc allies. Her decision had triggered criticism and speculation within the alliance, with some alleging a secret understanding between TMC and BJP.

Whether Mamata repeats her independent stance or aligns with Opposition consensus this time remains to be seen.

What’s at Stake in the May 24 Niti Aayog Meeting?

The upcoming meeting is expected to focus on long-term developmental planning, state-level financial allocations, and centre-state coordination on critical national policies. The presence or absence of a key Opposition leader like Mamata Banerjee could carry both political and strategic implications.