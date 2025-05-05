Mamata Drops Political Bombshell After Pahalgam Attack — Is Modi Listening?

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a sharp critique of the Union government’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging it to focus on national security rather than communal politics. Speaking at a public event, Banerjee emphasized that protecting the nation’s borders must be the Centre’s top priority.

“We love our country. The government should stay alert and focus on saving India from any calamity, instead of creating religious divisions,” she said.

Demands Justice for Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Banerjee expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. She demanded justice for the affected families and criticized the central leadership for not doing enough to prevent such incidents.

“I stand with the families who lost their loved ones. They deserve justice, not politics,” she said.

Mamata Warns Against “Dirty Politics” After Terror Incident

Taking a direct swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee warned that she will not tolerate communal or divisive politics, especially in the aftermath of a national tragedy.

“I have worked with 10-12 Prime Ministers. Never have I seen such divisive focus. Stop the dirty politics,” she remarked.

Direct Jibe at Amit Shah and Indirect Swipe at PM Modi

Addressing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata said that leaders must refrain from spreading communal hatred and instead focus on national unity and internal security. Though she didn’t directly name Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she questioned the effectiveness of his leadership during such critical times.