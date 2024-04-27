North India

Mamata loses balance while boarding helicopter: Video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday afternoon.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Mamata loses balance while boarding helicopter: Video
Mamata loses balance while boarding helicopter: Video

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while boarding a helicopter in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday afternoon.

Related Stories
TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha amidst cash-for-query allegations
CPI-M responsible for spoiling Trinamool’s relationship with Congress: Mamata
ED Seizes Jewelry Invoices and Property Documents from Shahjahan’s Residence in Sandeshkhali
Mean girl up against meaner boys, Mahua Moitra’s hard punch
No One Can Dictate to Us Which God to Worship, Asserts Mamata Banerjee

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.

“The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while she was trying to sit. She is fine,” a senior officer, who was accompanying Banerjee, told PTI.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC’s Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button