Mamata Banerjee Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Waqf Violence Remark, Calls Him ‘Biggest Bhogi’

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks concerning violence in Bengal related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a gathering of imams and religious leaders at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee labelled Yogi as the “biggest Bhogi”—a term suggesting materialism and hypocrisy.

Her sharp rebuttal came after Adityanath had accused her of remaining silent while “Bengal burns,” following violent incidents in Murshidabad during anti-Waqf Amendment protests. The UP CM also controversially described the protesters as needing forceful handling, saying, “Laton ke bhoot baaton se kahan manne wale hain.”

In response, Banerjee fiercely defended her government’s stance on democratic freedom and law enforcement, saying:

“Yogi is saying big things. He is the biggest ‘Bhogi’. How many people died in the Mahakumbh stampede? Did he publish the correct figures? So many are killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh. He doesn’t even allow peaceful rallies. In Bengal, people enjoy freedom.”

Banerjee further accused Adityanath of using spirituality as a shield to mask authoritarian practices and divert attention from Uttar Pradesh’s own issues, particularly during religious gatherings.

This political exchange adds a fiery new dimension to the ongoing national debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has sparked protests and legal challenges across several states.