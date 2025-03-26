Mammootty Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Mohanlal and Team of L2: Empuraan, Hopes for Global Success

Chennai: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty has extended his best wishes to his fellow actor Mohanlal, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the entire team behind the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan. In a heartwarming post on his X timeline, Mammootty expressed his hope that the film would not only make a significant impact on the global stage but also bring pride to Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty’s Support for L2: Empuraan

On Wednesday, Mammootty, known for his close friendship with Mohanlal, wrote, “Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of #Empuraan for a historic victory! Hope it crosses boundaries across the world and makes the entire Malayalam industry proud. Rooting for you, Dear Lal and Prithvi.”

This heartfelt message from Mammootty brought joy not only to the cast and crew of L2: Empuraan but also to fans and film enthusiasts who eagerly await the film’s release.

A Strong Bond Between Two Superstars

The bond between the two Malayalam film giants, Mammootty and Mohanlal, is widely known. Recently, it was revealed that Mohanlal had offered prayers at Sabarimala for Mammootty’s wellbeing and a speedy recovery, highlighting the deep friendship they share.

Director Prithviraj’s Appreciation

Responding to Mammootty’s wishes, director Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to express his gratitude, saying, “Nothing… absolutely nothing more special than wishes from the Patriarch of Malayalam cinema! Thank you Mamukka!”

L2: Empuraan – The Highly Awaited Sequel

L2: Empuraan (L2E), the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, is set to hit the screens on March 27. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies, the film has been written by Murali Gopy, with music by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev. The editing of the film is handled by Akhilesh Mohan.

The first part of the franchise, Lucifer (2019), directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, became a massive success, grossing over Rs 200 crore in just eight days. It went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, raising high expectations for its sequel.

With the film’s release just around the corner, fans are excited to see what L2: Empuraan has to offer, hoping it will live up to the success of its predecessor and continue to elevate Malayalam cinema on the global stage.