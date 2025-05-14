Man, Allegedly Murders Wife in Hyderabad Over Suspicion of Illegal Affair

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly murdered his wife, Naziya Begum (30), after suspecting her of maintaining an illegal relationship with another man. The tragic event took place on Tuesday night in Balapur, Hyderabad, when an argument between the couple escalated into violence.

Details of the Incident

Naziya Begum was married to Zakir Ahmed (31), and they had three children. The couple had recently shifted from Golconda to a rented house in Green City Colony at Balapur. Naziya worked with an event management company and frequently attended assignments.

On the fateful night, Zakir allegedly confronted his wife, accusing her of infidelity. The argument quickly turned violent, and Zakir is suspected to have struck Naziya multiple times with a stick, ultimately causing her death. Afterward, Zakir reportedly left the house and called his mother-in-law, Rubina, informing her of the murder.

Police Investigation and Search for Zakir

Following a complaint, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The body of the victim was transferred to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. A case has been filed, and special teams have been formed to apprehend Zakir, who is currently absconding.

Balapur Inspector, M. Sudhakar, confirmed the details of the case and mentioned that authorities are actively pursuing Zakir in connection with the murder.

Shock and Grief in the Local Community

This tragic incident has shocked the local community, leaving neighbors and friends of Naziya in deep sorrow. The couple’s three children, now left without their mother, are under the care of extended family members.

As investigations continue, the case highlights the escalating issue of domestic violence and the tragic consequences of suspicions and misunderstandings in relationships.