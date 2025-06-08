Man Arrested at RGI Airport for Human Trafficking and Job Scam in Muscat

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, the RGI Airport police on Sunday arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for cheating a woman by promising her a job in Muscat under false pretenses. The accused, identified as A. Satyanarayana, hails from West Godavari district.

Victim Given Tourist Visa Instead of Employment Papers

The victim, Lankapally Mary, was misled by Satyanarayana, who claimed to offer her a legitimate job opportunity in Muscat. Instead of processing a proper work visa, he provided her with a tourist visa, which is not valid for employment purposes in the Gulf country.

Alert Immigration Officials Foil Human Trafficking Attempt

The scheme came to light when immigration officials at Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport questioned Mary about the purpose of her visit. Upon realizing she was traveling for job purposes on a tourist visa—a clear violation of immigration norms—they immediately referred her to the airport police for further action.

Accused Arrested and Remanded by RGI Airport Police

Based on Mary’s complaint, the RGI Airport police registered a case against Satyanarayana and swiftly arrested him. He has been remanded to judicial custody while further investigation is underway.