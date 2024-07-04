Man arrested for raping 6-year-old girl

Shahjahanpur (UP): A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

According to police officials, the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the girl was playing outside her house.

The girl’s neighbour took her to his place and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, adding that when her family members heard her screams and rushed to the spot, the accused fled.

Later, the accused was arrested and the girl was sent for medical examination, the police officer said, adding further probe into the matter was underway.