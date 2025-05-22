Hyderabad
Man Arrested for Selling Ganja Near RRR Wines in Kukatpally
In a major move against drug peddling, Kukatpally police arrested a man named Bharat near RRR Wines in Vivekananda Nagar. The area falls under the Kukatpally police station limits.
1.2 Kg of Dry Ganja Seized
During the operation, police seized 1.2 kilograms of dry ganja along with a mobile phone from the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest Bharat was involved in illegal ganja sales in the locality.
Case Registered, Further Investigation Underway
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is being conducted to identify possible suppliers and other individuals involved in the network.