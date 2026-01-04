Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old girl in Kolkata

Kolkata: A middle-aged man has been arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in Beliaghata of North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a settlement near the Beleghata Chaul Patti railway bridge.

The victim is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Sealdah Government Railway Police (GRP) has started an investigation into the incident.

According to residents and police sources, the child, who lives in a settlement near the railway tracks, was playing in the area on Saturday evening.

At that time, a middle-aged man, under the pretext of showing affection, took the child away. The accused took her to a dark area near the railway track, after which she started crying.

When locals inquired why the girl was crying, the man ignored them.

However, upon hearing the child’s screams, locals rushed to the scene. Seeing them approaching, the accused abandoned the child near the railway tracks and fled.

Family members and locals found the child bleeding from her private parts. She was admitted to a local hospital in an injured condition.

Following the incident, the child’s family approached the Beliaghata police station.

The police conducted an investigation. Upon determining the place of occurrence, it was found to be within the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Therefore, the Sealdah GRP was then informed about the matter. Late Saturday night, the accused was subsequently arrested by Beliaghata Police and handed over to the GRP.

The police are initiating a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). The arrested individual will be produced before the Sealdah court.

“Upon receiving the information, our officers started an investigation into the matter. Later, the accused was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting the 3-year-old. He will be produced in a court, and the police will seek his custody for further investigation into the matter,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.