Man Arrested in 35-Year-Old Rs 200 Scam – What Happened Next Will Surprise You!

Sirsi/Bengaluru – In a bizarre but true turn of events, a 72-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a student out of Rs 200 — a case dating back 35 years to 1990. The incident, which might seem trivial in today’s monetary terms, reveals a remarkable journey of persistence, justice, and forgiveness.

The Fraud That Sparked the Case

The case began in 1990, when Venkatesh Mahadeva Vaidya, then a 20-year-old commerce student in Sirsi, Karnataka, was struggling to support his education by working odd jobs. During this time, he came into contact with B. Keshavamurthy Rao, who falsely promised him a government job in exchange for Rs 200 — a substantial amount at the time.

Desperate and trusting, Venkatesh borrowed the money and handed it over. The very next day, Keshavamurthy disappeared. Realizing he had been cheated, Venkatesh filed a complaint at the Sirsi Rural Police Station. However, with no clear identity or location of the accused, the case went cold and was shelved for decades.

Also Read: Father Risks Daughter’s Life for Reel, Faces Backlash from Netizens | Watch Video

New Inspector Reopens Cold Case

In 2025, newly appointed Inspector Manjunath Gowda of Sirsi Rural Police took an interest in revisiting old, unresolved cases. Among them, the oldest was the Rs 200 fraud case — a file that had gathered dust but not justice.

Using modern police networking, Gowda tracked down possible locations and contacts of Keshavamurthy, who was believed to have left Sirsi two decades ago. Eventually, the police managed to get a contact number linked to Bengaluru, where he was reportedly living as a Kannada activist.

Arrest Through Clever Courier Trap

Coincidentally, a police sports meet was scheduled in Bengaluru in late June 2025. Constable Maruthi Gowda, a kabaddi player from Sirsi Police Station, was attending. Following instructions from his inspector, he hatched a plan.

After the games, Maruthi called Keshavamurthy posing as a courier office employee, claiming a parcel had arrived. Keshavamurthy unsuspectingly walked into the trap and was arrested at the location. He was then transported back to Sirsi and formally taken into custody in connection with the decades-old cheating case.

Victim’s Journey: From Student to Bank Manager

Venkatesh, now retired as Chief Manager at the State Bank of India, had moved on with life but never forgot the betrayal. “In 1990, Rs 200 was a massive amount. I cried a lot when I lost it,” he recalled. Despite rising in life, Venkatesh cooperated with police every few years when asked about the case.

When police informed him in July 2025 that Keshavamurthy had been arrested, Venkatesh was shocked. “I never imagined I’d hear of him again, let alone see him face justice.”

Closure After Three Decades

Keshavamurthy was produced before the court, where he apologized to Venkatesh. Considering his age and remorse, Venkatesh chose to forgive him on humanitarian grounds and withdrew the complaint. The court, taking note of this decision, officially dismissed the case, bringing a formal closure to the 35-year-old legal battle.

A Lesson in Justice, Patience, and Humanity

While the sum involved may seem insignificant today, the story underscores a deeper message — justice delayed is not always justice denied, and that forgiveness too can be a powerful ending.

This strange yet inspiring tale from Karnataka is a reminder that every case matters, no matter how small it may appear on paper.