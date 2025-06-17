Hyderabad Shocker: Man Attacked with Knife in Asifnagar Over Alleged Extra-Marital Affair

Hyderabad: A man named Osama was seriously injured after being attacked with a knife by Aamir and his friends in Asifnagar. The incident, which took place within the limits of the Asifnagar police station, is reportedly linked to an extra-marital affair.

Osama Stabbed by Aamir and His Associates

According to police sources, Osama was attacked late on Sunday night by Aamir and his accomplices in a planned assault. The attackers used a knife, leaving Osama with serious injuries.

Also Read: Telangana Begins ₹9,000 Cr Rythu Bharosa Disbursement: Massive Relief for Farmers

Extra-Marital Affair Sparked the Attack, Says Victim

Preliminary statements from the victim revealed that the motive behind the attack was a personal dispute involving an extra-marital affair. Osama alleged that Aamir was enraged over the alleged relationship and decided to take violent revenge.

Victim Rushed to Private Hospital

Upon receiving the alert, Asifnagar police arrived at the scene and shifted the injured Osama to a nearby private hospital. His condition is reportedly stable, though he remains under observation due to the severity of his wounds.

Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

The Asifnagar police have registered a case and are currently on the lookout for Aamir and his friends. Raids are being conducted at multiple locations to apprehend the accused.

Police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information regarding the suspects as the investigation continues.