Man attacks, kills girlfriend in public in Palghar; detained

Palghar: A 20-year-old woman was attacked and killed allegedly by her boyfriend in full public view in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Tuesday morning, police said.

A video of the attack that took place around 8.30 am in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai has surfaced on social media.

The victim, Aarti Yadav, was on her way to work with her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, when they quarrelled midway, an official said.

Rohit allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object and continued to attack her even after she collapsed on the ground, he said.

The accused did not flee the scene and sat on the steps near the body, the official said.

A team from the Valiv police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem, he said.

“The accused attacked the woman with an industrial spanner, and there were 18 wounds on her body,” senior inspector Jairaj Ranawre of Valiv police said.

The victim and the accused, who has been detained, lived in the same neighbourhood in Nalla Sopara, and worked at an industrial estate, he said.

The couple had been in a relationship for the last six years, but they were having problems as the accused suspected the woman of having an affair with another man, the official said.

In a video of the attack, the accused can be seen attacking the woman repeatedly, with no one in the vicinity coming to her rescue.

According to the police, some passersby just stood and witnessed the attack, and some even shot videos.

The police have detained a woman and a man who shot videos of the attack and uploaded them on social media.