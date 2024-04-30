Man beheads daughter for not ending illicit affair

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident, a tender coconut vendor beheaded his 34-year-old daughter for refusing to end an extramarital affair with her kin at Palayamkottai in this Tamil Nadu district.

Police said here on Tuesday that the deceased K. Muthu Petchi, a mother of two sons deserted her husband over a quarrel and started living with her parents a year ago.

She developed a relation with her kin and when their affair came to light, her father Mariappan (58), warned her to end it and return to her husband.

Despite several warnings, she continued the illicit affair.

Enraged over this, Mariappan took Muthu Pechi on his two-wheeler under the guise of dropping her at her grandmother’s house ended her life on Monday night.

Enroute, at a deserted location near Palayamkottai, he attacked his daughter with a sickle and beheaded her.

Palayamkottai police rushed to the site and removed the body to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Mariappan was arrested and further investigations were on, the police said.