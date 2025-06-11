Medchal Shocker: Man Brutally Kills Wife with Iron Rod on Suspicion of Illicit Affair

In a shocking case of domestic violence, a 32-year-old woman named Soundarya was brutally murdered by her husband Ashok (36) in Karmikanagar under Jawaharnagar Police Station limits of Medchal district. The incident occurred late Monday, leaving the local community in disbelief.

Couple Lived with Children, Worked as Daily Wage Laborers

The couple, along with their two children, had been living in a rented house in Karmikanagar. Both were daily wage workers trying to make ends meet. However, neighbors revealed that Ashok frequently consumed alcohol and had been abusing Soundarya for some time.

Accused Suspected Wife of Infidelity

According to police, the tragic incident unfolded when Soundarya returned home from work. Ashok, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, accused her of having an extramarital affair. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with an iron rod, inflicting fatal injuries.

Locals Alert Police, Accused Taken into Custody

Hearing cries and commotion, local residents rushed to the house and informed the police. Officers from Jawaharnagar PS arrived at the scene, registered a case, and took Ashok into custody. The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

Police Begin Investigation

The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case, and Ashok is currently being interrogated. The incident has once again highlighted the devastating impact of unchecked domestic abuse and the urgent need for community awareness and intervention.