Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion

A man tragically lost his life in Eluru when a sack of hand-made firecrackers, referred to as “onion bombs,” exploded while being transported on a Honda Activa scooter.

The incident occurred near the Gauramma temple on East Street when the scooter hit a pothole, causing the firecrackers to shift and detonate.

The victim, identified as Sudhakar, suffered severe burns and injuries from the blast and succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Five other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Eluru Government Hospital for treatment.

బైక్‌పై తీసుకెళ్తుండగా పేలిన ఉల్లిగడ్డ బాంబులు.. ఓ మహిళ మృతి



ఏలూరు తూర్పువీధి గౌరమ్మ గుడి వద్ద ఓ బైక్‌పై ఉల్లిగడ్డ బాంబులు తీసుకెళుతుండగా.. బైక్ గోతిలో పడి బాంబులు పేలాయి.



ఈ ప్రమాదంలో మహిళ మృతి చెందగా.. మరి కొందరికి గాయాలయ్యాయి. pic.twitter.com/tZBMIrtNzb — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 31, 2024

Police officials have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Onion bombs, shaped like an onion, produce a powerful explosion and can cause significant harm when mishandled.