Andhra Pradesh

Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion

The incident occurred near the Gauramma temple on East Street when the scooter hit a pothole, causing the firecrackers to shift and detonate.

Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:20
Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion
Man Carrying Onion Bombs on Scooter Falls into Pothole, Dies in Explosion

A man tragically lost his life in Eluru when a sack of hand-made firecrackers, referred to as “onion bombs,” exploded while being transported on a Honda Activa scooter.

The incident occurred near the Gauramma temple on East Street when the scooter hit a pothole, causing the firecrackers to shift and detonate.

The victim, identified as Sudhakar, suffered severe burns and injuries from the blast and succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Five other individuals sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Eluru Government Hospital for treatment.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Onion bombs, shaped like an onion, produce a powerful explosion and can cause significant harm when mishandled.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:20

Related Articles

Jagan slams, questions Naidu over reduction of Polavaram dam’s height

Jagan slams, questions Naidu over reduction of Polavaram dam’s height

31 October 2024 - 14:43
Pawan Kalyan greets Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan on Diwali

Pawan Kalyan greets Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan on Diwali

31 October 2024 - 12:00
Chandrababu Naidu to launch free gas cylinders scheme on Nov 1

Chandrababu Naidu to launch free gas cylinders scheme on Nov 1

30 October 2024 - 16:19
Andhra Minister seeks support of Pepsico’s ex-CEO to build brand AP

Andhra Minister seeks support of Pepsico’s ex-CEO to build brand AP

30 October 2024 - 11:41
Back to top button