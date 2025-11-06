Jubilee Hills Bypoll New Controversy: Man Claiming to Be Maganti Gopinath’s Son Makes Shocking Allegations

Hyderabad: A shocking allegation has surfaced following the death of senior political figure Maganti Gopinath, with a man named Maganti Tarak claiming to be his son. Tarak alleged that he was threatened by a prominent political leader and warned not to attend his father’s funeral ceremony.

In a video statement circulating on social media, Tarak stated, “I was threatened and told not to come to my father’s funeral. I was warned that if I came from America to attend the rites, there would be trouble. They told me it’s better if I don’t show up.”

Tarak further claimed that he has documentary evidence to prove his relationship with the late leader, including marriage photos of his parents and supporting legal documents. He asserted that all his claims are genuine and that he would produce the evidence at the appropriate time.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Asserts Congress Unity: “Hindus and Muslims Are Two Eyes of the Same Vision”

“I am Maganti Gopinath’s son. I have all the proof — my parents’ wedding pictures, records, and legal papers. I am not making baseless statements,” Tarak said, appealing for justice and alleging that certain political figures are trying to suppress his identity.

The video has sparked widespread discussion in political and public circles, with many demanding a thorough investigation into Tarak’s claims and the alleged threats made against him.

Meanwhile, officials have not yet issued a statement on the matter. Sources indicate that law enforcement may review Tarak’s allegations if a formal complaint is filed.

The incident has added a dramatic twist to the aftermath of Maganti Gopinath’s demise, raising questions and curiosity among the public.