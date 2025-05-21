Man Climbs Cell Tower in Kukatpally Demanding Rs 8 Lakh from Builder

Tension prevailed near Hyder Nagar in Kukatpally after a man named Ramu climbed a cell tower, causing panic in the area. The incident occurred within the Kukatpally Police Station limits and drew the attention of locals and authorities.

Ramu Demands Pending Payment from Builder

Ramu, who works as a construction supervisor (mestri) by profession, alleged that a local builder had cheated him. He claimed that the builder owed him Rs 8 lakh and stated that he would not come down from the tower unless the amount was paid.

Also Read: Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDRAA Near SAGE School

Police Rush to the Spot to Negotiate

Police officials quickly arrived at the scene and are currently trying to persuade Ramu to come down safely. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue peacefully and avoid any untoward incident.

Crowds Gather as Incident Unfolds

The dramatic protest attracted a large number of onlookers, causing traffic disruptions in the area. Authorities are trying to manage the crowd and maintain order while continuing talks with Ramu.