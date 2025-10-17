Hyderabad

Man Collapses and Dies While Having Breakfast at Shamsabad Hotel

A tragic incident occurred at a hotel in Shamsabad municipality when a man suddenly collapsed while seated.

Mohammed Yousuf
17 October 2025 - 19:15
Man Collapses and Dies While Having Breakfast at Shamsabad Hotel

A tragic incident occurred at a hotel in Shamsabad municipality when a man suddenly collapsed while seated. The individual had visited the Annamayya Hotel for a meal when the unexpected collapse took place.

Hotel staff immediately alerted 108 emergency services, who rushed to the scene and attempted to provide medical assistance. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on arrival by the emergency responders.

Shamsabad Airport police reached the location and have registered a case, initiating a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have identified the deceased as a resident of Mallapur village in Kothur mandal, Rangareddy district.

Police continue to investigate, gathering details from witnesses and hotel staff to determine the exact cause of the sudden demise.

