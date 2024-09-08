Man Commits Suicide in Yakutpura Amid Allegations of Police Harassment

Hyderabad: A man named Mohammad Younus committed suicide in Yakutpura, Hyderabad, reportedly due to alleged harassment by the Rein Bazar police. Before taking this drastic step, Younus recorded a video on his cell phone accusing the police of mistreatment, claiming that it led him to take his own life.

Sources indicate that Younus, a resident of Yakutpura, had recorded the video in which he alleged that the Rein Bazar police had been harassing him and his family. Younus was reportedly distressed after his nephew, Kaif, eloped with a girl, a recurring incident. Younus claimed that the police were intimidating his relatives and threatening him with arrest if Kaif was not found.

According to reports, the intimidation and threats from court constables had caused Younus significant fear and anxiety, leading him to avoid his shop and eventually decide to end his life.

The Rein Bazar police inspector has responded to the allegations, stating that Kaif has two pending cases and warrants against him, which justified the police visits to Younus’ home. The inspector denied any harassment, claiming there was no case related to eloping with the girl.

Upon learning of the incident, local MLA Jaafar Hussain Miraj visited Younus’ home and stated that he would bring the matter to the attention of senior police officials, demanding strict action against those responsible for the alleged harassment.

The Mardana Pet police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the matter.

This tragic event highlights the serious issue of police harassment and its impact on individuals, raising concerns about the role of law enforcement in ensuring public protection rather than intimidation.