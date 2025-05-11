Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Dies After Being Run Over Near Bar

A tragic incident unfolded in Asif Nagar as a 35-year-old man, Mohammad Zamir, lost his life after being run over by a vehicle. Zamir had reportedly consumed alcohol at Chandra Wines, now operating under the name SV Restaurant and Bar, before falling unconscious near the premises.

Bar Staff Allegedly Shifted Victim to Nearby Lane

According to preliminary reports, the bar staff shifted Zamir—who had passed out due to intoxication—to a nearby lane, instead of seeking medical assistance. Tragically, he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly after and died on the spot.

Police Launch Investigation into the Incident

The Asif Nagar police have launched a formal investigation into the incident. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning bar staff and nearby shopkeepers to determine the exact sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

Chandra Wines Linked to Previous Murders, Say Locals

Locals raised concerns about the bar’s reputation, stating that Chandra Wines has allegedly been linked to three earlier murder cases. The establishment’s continued operation in a densely populated residential area has left many questioning the role of enforcement agencies.

No Parking and Poor Oversight Raise Safety Questions

Residents have also pointed out the lack of proper parking facilities near the bar, often resulting in congestion and traffic issues. Despite repeated complaints, there appears to be no significant action from police or traffic authorities to regulate such problematic establishments.

Public Demands Action and Accountability

With mounting safety and law-and-order concerns, local residents are urging the authorities to conduct a thorough review of such wine shops and bars operating in residential zones. Many are calling for stricter licensing policies and routine inspections to prevent further tragedies.

