Man dies after car hits lorry, catches fire

Hyderabad: A man died after the car he was travelling in hit a stationary lorry and caught fire on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Patancheru here on Thursday, police said.

The car hit the lorry from behind and caught fire, they said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday morning. The man, who was travelling alone, suffered fatal injuries on his head after the car hit the lorry. His body got burnt in the fire.

The lorry driver, who had stopped the vehicle due to a punctured tyre, went to the police station and informed the officials about the incident.