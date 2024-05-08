Man dies after eating ‘shawarma’ 2 held

Mumbai: Police have arrested two vendors following the death of a 19-year-old man after eating ‘chicken shawarma’ bought from their stall in Mumbai, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, bought the food item from the stall of the accused in Trombay area on May 3, the official said on Tuesday.

On May 4, Bhokse suffered from stomach ache and vomiting and went to a municipal hospital nearby to get medical treatment.

He later again felt unwell following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5.

A doctor treated him and sent him home, the official from Trombay police station said.

As the man continued to be unwell, he was on Sunday evening again taken to the KEM Hospital where a doctor examined him and admitted him.

The hospital authorities then reported the matter to the police who registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), the official said.

The man died on Monday, he said.

The police subsequently arrested the two food vendors – Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh – and booked them under various IPC sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.