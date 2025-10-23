Hyderabad

Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Dies Allegedly Due to Medical Negligence, Family Stages Protest

Tension prevailed in Maheshwaram on Thursday after relatives of a young man named Srikant staged a sit-in protest on the road, alleging that he died due to medical negligence.

23 October 2025 - 19:09
Tension prevailed in Maheshwaram on Thursday after relatives of a young man named Srikant staged a sit-in protest on the road, alleging that he died due to medical negligence. The protest caused a massive traffic jam in the area before police arrived to disperse the demonstrators.

According to family members, Srikant, a resident of Mallapur village in Balapur mandal of Ranga Reddy district, met with a road accident near Tukkuguda on Wednesday night while returning home on his motorcycle. Locals immediately alerted emergency services, and he was shifted to Vishishta Hospital in Tukkuguda for treatment through the 108-ambulance service.

However, the family alleged that the doctors at Vishishta Hospital failed to provide proper medical care. As Srikant’s condition worsened, the hospital management reportedly advised that he be moved to a city hospital for advanced treatment.

While being transported to Owaisi Hospital in Hyderabad, Srikant succumbed to his injuries en route. His family claimed that his death was a direct result of the negligence of doctors at the first hospital, accusing them of not responding promptly or administering adequate treatment.

In protest, the bereaved relatives staged a sit-in outside the hospital, demanding justice and strict action against those responsible. The demonstration soon spilled onto the road, leading to a traffic blockade.

Police intervened and attempted to pacify the protesters, resulting in heated arguments between both sides. Despite repeated appeals, the family refused to move, insisting that they would not leave the spot until justice was served.

Authorities are investigating the allegations, and additional police forces have been deployed to prevent further unrest.

