Hyderabad

Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

According to locals, Sreekumar had been under immense stress after hearing about the planned demolition in the area, fearing that his house might be affected.

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 12:54
289 1 minute read
Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet
Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

Hyderabad: In Amberpet constituency’s Tulasiram Nagar, a 55-year-old man named Gandha Sreekumar, who had been living in fear of the Musi demolition for the past two days, passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Sreekumar, who had already lost his wife, is survived by three children.

According to locals, Sreekumar had been under immense stress after hearing about the planned demolition in the area, fearing that his house might be affected.

Despite reassurances from neighbors, the anxiety continued to build, ultimately leading to his untimely death. Authorities have yet to respond to the incident, and the family is left devastated by the sudden loss.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 12:54
289 1 minute read

Related Articles

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

2 October 2024 - 13:55
Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

2 October 2024 - 13:28
Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

2 October 2024 - 09:35
GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

2 October 2024 - 09:08
Back to top button