Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

Hyderabad: In Amberpet constituency’s Tulasiram Nagar, a 55-year-old man named Gandha Sreekumar, who had been living in fear of the Musi demolition for the past two days, passed away this morning due to a heart attack.

Sreekumar, who had already lost his wife, is survived by three children.

According to locals, Sreekumar had been under immense stress after hearing about the planned demolition in the area, fearing that his house might be affected.

Despite reassurances from neighbors, the anxiety continued to build, ultimately leading to his untimely death. Authorities have yet to respond to the incident, and the family is left devastated by the sudden loss.