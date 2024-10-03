Man Dies of Heart Attack While Shopping for Clothes in Hyderabad, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at the Jockey showroom in Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad, where a 37-year-old man, identified as Kallal Praveen Krishna, suddenly collapsed and died of a heart attack while shopping for clothes. The incident has shocked many, and a video capturing the moment has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of KPHB Police Station. Praveen Krishna, who appeared normal and was interacting with the store staff, suddenly fell unconscious. The store staff quickly realized the seriousness of the situation and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he had already passed away, citing a heart attack as the cause of death.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, registered a case, and began an investigation. The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The sudden nature of the incident left those present in the store deeply shocked.

