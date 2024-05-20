Man dies of suspected cardiac arrest outside polling booth

Ramgarh: A 62-year-old man died of suspected cardiac arrest outside a polling booth in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Monday, an official said.

The incident happened outside booth 193 at the Government Upgraded High School in Chitarpur block’s Bhuchungdih village in Hazaribag Lok Sabha constituency. Akhtar Hussain collapsed on the road and died, he said.

“A detailed report in this connection has been sought from local authorities,” Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar told PTI.

BDO Gyan Shankar Ekka said Hussain lived some 500 metres from the polling booth.

“He died of possible cardiac arrest,” Ekka said.

Md Mustaque Ahmed, the son of the deceased, said, “My father wanted to vote early in the morning and reached the polling booth at 6.30 am, and was asked to stand in a queue. He came out of the booth.”

Booth Level Officer Shanti Devi said two elderly persons reached the booth before the polling commenced and were asked to wait till polling was scheduled to start.

Presiding officer of the booth P Parmeshwar Karmali said Hussain died outside the booth.

Md Imran Ansari, a family member, alleged that there was no medical facility at the polling station.

The deceased is survived by eight sons and a daughter.