Tragic Incident: 32-Year-Old Man Drowns in Godavari River at Kotilingala

Karimnagar: A tragic incident unfolded at the sacred site of Kotilingala in Velgatoor mandal as a 32-year-old man, Srimanthula Vignesh, drowned in the Godavari River while taking a holy dip.

The unfortunate event occurred on Sunday when Vignesh, a resident of Karimnagar, visited the revered riverbank along with his wife, Srilatha, to perform religious rituals.

Religious Visit Turns Tragic

Kotilingala, an ancient pilgrimage site, attracts numerous devotees who visit the river to seek spiritual cleansing. Vignesh and Srilatha had arrived with similar intentions, planning to take a sacred bath in the holy waters of the Godavari. The couple stepped into the river, following customary rituals. However, what was supposed to be a peaceful religious observance soon turned into a heartbreaking disaster.

After completing his holy dip, Vignesh decided to swim in the river while his wife remained near the shore. Unfortunately, he lost control due to strong currents and drowned before Srilatha’s eyes. The horrifying sight left her in shock as she desperately called for help.

Panic and Rescue Efforts

Hearing Srilatha’s cries, fellow devotees in the area rushed to assist. A frantic search was launched as people dived into the river in an attempt to locate Vignesh. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to find him immediately. The strong river currents posed a significant challenge, delaying the rescue operation.

Police and Professional Swimmers Retrieve the Body

Upon receiving the distress call, Velgatoor police arrived at the scene promptly. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they deployed professional swimmers to conduct a thorough search in the waters. After an intensive operation, they managed to retrieve Vignesh’s body.

Authorities Urge Caution at Riverbanks

Following the incident, local authorities and police officials have issued warnings to visitors at Kotilingala and other riverbanks to exercise extreme caution, particularly when venturing into deep waters. Despite the serene setting of pilgrimage sites, strong currents in rivers like the Godavari can be treacherous and pose serious risks to unsuspecting swimmers.

Officials have also emphasized the importance of safety measures, urging devotees to stay within designated safe zones and avoid deep waters, especially during high-flow periods.

Community Mourns the Loss

The news of Vignesh’s tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the Karimnagar community. Family members, relatives, and friends are mourning his untimely passing. Messages of condolences are pouring in, with many urging authorities to improve safety measures at religious bathing spots to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the family grieves their loss, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable dangers posed by natural water bodies. Authorities continue to stress the need for public awareness and enhanced safety protocols to ensure the well-being of devotees visiting sacred river sites.