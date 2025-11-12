Telangana Tragedy: Young Man Ends Life After Losing Lakhs in Online Betting

Yet another life has fallen prey to the growing menace of online betting. A 31-year-old youth, identified as Akhil from the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide after allegedly losing several lakhs of rupees in betting.

Akhil had been living with his parents in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district. On Monday, he informed his family that he was going to Eluru. However, instead of traveling there, he checked into a hotel in the town.

Later, Akhil reportedly called his father and confessed that he had lost a large sum of money in betting and was being harassed by those involved. Trying to console his son, Akhil’s father urged him to return home, assuring that they would handle the matter together.

Hours later, hotel staff grew suspicious when Akhil failed to respond despite repeated knocks on his door. They alerted the police, who broke open the door and discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police confirmed it to be a case of suicide. Following a complaint lodged by Akhil’s parents, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities have once again expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides linked to online betting losses, urging people to stay away from such dangerous activities.