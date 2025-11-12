Crime & Accidents

Telangana Tragedy: Young Man Ends Life After Losing Lakhs in Online Betting

Yet another life has fallen prey to the growing menace of online betting. A 31-year-old youth, identified as Akhil from the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide after allegedly losing several lakhs of rupees in betting.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 November 2025 - 14:07
Telangana Tragedy: Young Man Ends Life After Losing Lakhs in Online Betting
Telangana Tragedy: Young Man Ends Life After Losing Lakhs in Online Betting

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Yet another life has fallen prey to the growing menace of online betting. A 31-year-old youth, identified as Akhil from the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh, died by suicide after allegedly losing several lakhs of rupees in betting.

Akhil had been living with his parents in Ramachandrapuram of Sangareddy district. On Monday, he informed his family that he was going to Eluru. However, instead of traveling there, he checked into a hotel in the town.

Also Read: Miyapur Police Bust Prostitution Racket; Five Foreign Nationals Arrested

Later, Akhil reportedly called his father and confessed that he had lost a large sum of money in betting and was being harassed by those involved. Trying to console his son, Akhil’s father urged him to return home, assuring that they would handle the matter together.

Hours later, hotel staff grew suspicious when Akhil failed to respond despite repeated knocks on his door. They alerted the police, who broke open the door and discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police confirmed it to be a case of suicide. Following a complaint lodged by Akhil’s parents, a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Authorities have once again expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides linked to online betting losses, urging people to stay away from such dangerous activities.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 November 2025 - 14:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button