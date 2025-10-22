Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Falls from 9th Floor in Attapur, Lands on Parked Car — Police Probe Underway

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in the Attapur area under the limits of the Attapur Police Station on Wednesday evening. Panic spread among residents after a man fell from the ninth floor of Shikhara One Apartments and landed on a car parked below.

The impact left the individual severely injured, while the car’s roof was damaged in the fall. Police have yet to confirm whether the man’s fall was accidental or a case of suicide.

According to preliminary reports, the owner of the car had just returned to the parking area after visiting relatives nearby. Upon approaching his vehicle, he noticed the injured man lying beside it and immediately alerted the apartment’s security personnel.

Emergency services were called to the spot, and the victim was swiftly shifted to Osmania General Hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment.

Attapur police reached the location soon after, examined the site, and registered a case. Investigators are now gathering CCTV footage and witness statements to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.