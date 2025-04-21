Hyderabad Shocker: Man Falls Off Bridge at Attapur, Hangs from Cable, Rescued by Locals: Video

Hyderabad: A dramatic scene unfolded at Pillar No. 100 in Attapur when a heavily intoxicated man fell off a bridge and was seen dangling precariously from a cable.

According to eyewitnesses, the man, under the influence of alcohol, lost his balance and slipped off the edge of the bridge. He was seen hanging onto a cable, drawing immediate attention from passersby and local residents.

Locals Come to the Rescue

In a quick-thinking move, nearby locals grabbed a car body cover and held it tightly underneath the hanging man. Responding to their calls, the man jumped onto the cover, allowing the locals to bring him down safely.

The timely intervention of the public averted a possible tragedy, and the man escaped with no serious injuries.

Authorities are expected to counsel the man and may initiate appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident also sparked conversations online about the dangers of intoxication in public places.