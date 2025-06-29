Man Growing Ganja Alongside Flower Plants Arrested in Shamshabad

In an unusual case, Shamshabad Police arrested a man for cultivating ganja (cannabis) plants alongside flower plants at his residence. The incident came to light in the Utplalli area under Shamshabad Municipality limits.

Accused Identified as Tajeswar Singh

The accused, identified as Tajeswar Singh, had been growing cannabis plants secretly in his home garden for the past few weeks. He attempted to camouflage the illegal plants by placing them alongside regular flowering plants, assuming it would avoid suspicion.

Police Register Case and Launch Investigation

Acting on a tip-off, Shamshabad Police conducted a search at the suspect’s residence and confirmed the presence of ganja plants. The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the case to determine whether the cultivation was for personal use or intended for distribution.

This incident highlights how illegal activities are sometimes disguised in plain sight. Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.