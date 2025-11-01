Man Held After Attempted Robbery at Money Exchange Counter in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: A dramatic robbery attempt unfolded in Kushaiguda on Friday evening when a retired Army veteran courageously confronted and overpowered a knife-wielding assailant who tried to rob his money exchange counter.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the suspect entered Srinivas’s money exchange outlet and attacked him with a knife before grabbing ₹2 lakh in cash and attempting to flee. Undeterred by his injuries, Srinivas chased the fleeing robber and managed to catch him after a brief pursuit.

He then handed over the accused to the Kushaiguda police, who later identified the man as a U.S. citizen. Eyewitnesses commended Srinivas’s bravery and quick response, which prevented the robber from escaping with the stolen money.