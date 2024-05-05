Man held for killing brother with axe over bike parking issue

Kota (Rajasthan): A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother with an axe over a motorcycle parking issue here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on late Friday night when the accused, Sanwara Bheel, and his younger brother, Manoj Bheel (30), got into an argument over the parking of the former’s motorcycle outside their house in Jhiri village under Suket police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Raghuveer Singh said.

In a fit of rage, Sanwara attacked Manoj with an axe leaving him unconscious, Singh said.

He added that the victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to SHO Singh, Sanwara had fled the scene following the incident but was arrested on Saturday evening.

He said a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed against Sanwara, who was produced before a residential court on Sunday, which ordered one-day police remand for interrogation and recovery of the sharp weapon.

Manoj’s body was handed to his family after a postmortem on Saturday, Singh said.