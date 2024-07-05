Man held for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

Abhay Yadav (42) of Govind Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station in the Bhiwandi area, allegedly abducted the child on Thursday afternoon before raping and strangling her, he said.

After being alerted by passersby about a child’s body, police launched a probe and arrested Yadav within a few hours, the official told PTI.

The Shanti Nagar police on Thursday also arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and dumping the body in a well in Bhawdhad village.

Kanchan Das (36) throttled his wife Laxmi Das (28) with a scarf on Wednesday. He then told her family that she had eloped with someone. But a probe pointed to his involvement resulting in his arrest.

A senior police official from Bhiwandi told PTI that the accused in both cases have been booked under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force on Monday replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC).