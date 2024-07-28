Crime & Accidents

Man held for repeatedly raping woman in Thane

A 28-year-old man was arrested from Jogeshwari in Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly and also forcing her to abort a pregnancy

Mohammed Yousuf
266 1 minute read
Man held for repeatedly raping woman in Thane
Man held for repeatedly raping woman in Thane

Thane: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Jogeshwari in Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly and also forcing her to abort a pregnancy, a Thane police official said on Sunday.

Riyasat Illias Qureshi befriended the 24-year-old victim and raped her several times between February 2022 and January this year on the promise of marriage, the Rabodi police station official said.

“She filed a complaint after the accused, who is a tailor, refused to marry her,” he said.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
266 1 minute read
Back to top button