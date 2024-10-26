Man held from Ludhiana in Baba Siddique murder case

Chandigarh: A man was arrested from Ludhiana in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Surjeet Sushil Singh was held in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Mumbai Police. He has been handed over to the Mumbai Police, Yadav, the Director General of Punjab Police said on X

“In a major breakthrough, Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Punjab Police apprehends Sujeet Sushil Singh, resident of Mumbai, wanted in high profile murder of Baba Siddique,” said Yadav on X.

“Sujeet was involved in the murder conspiracy and was informed about the plan to kill Baba Siddique three days in advance by Nitin Gautan (Gautam) Sapre-another accused. He also provided logistical assistance. He has been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation,” he said.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people at Kher Nagar in Mumbai’s Bandra area on October 12.