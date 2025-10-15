Man Injures Himself with Blade on Shaikpet Main Road, Causes Panic

Hyderabad: In a startling incident on Shaikpet Main Road, an unidentified man caused a commotion by injuring himself with a blade, creating panic among passersby.

Filminagar police, who were present at the scene, attempted to intervene and stop him, but the man resisted and posed a threat to the officers. Witnesses said the man appeared disoriented, possibly under the influence of alcohol, and seemed unaware of his actions.

After a tense struggle, police managed to restrain him and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. No further injuries to bystanders were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.