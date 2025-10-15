Man Injures Himself with Blade on Shaikpet Main Road, Causes Panic

Hyderabad

In a startling incident on Shaikpet Main Road, an unidentified man caused a commotion by injuring himself with a blade, creating panic among passersby.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 October 2025 - 18:43
Hyderabad: In a startling incident on Shaikpet Main Road, an unidentified man caused a commotion by injuring himself with a blade, creating panic among passersby.

Filminagar police, who were present at the scene, attempted to intervene and stop him, but the man resisted and posed a threat to the officers. Witnesses said the man appeared disoriented, possibly under the influence of alcohol, and seemed unaware of his actions.

After a tense struggle, police managed to restrain him and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. No further injuries to bystanders were reported. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
