Crime

Man killed as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

An 18-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Man killed as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Man killed as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: An 18-year-old man was killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Related Stories
Report Reveals Wealthy Representation: Out of 678 Winning Candidates in 5 States, 594 are Crorepatis, with 298 from BJP Alone
“Amit Shah: No decision made yet on new CMs for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan”
PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls
BJP confident of win in Assembly polls, leads in MP, Raj, Chhattisgarh
Congress to win in all 5 state assembly polls: MPCC chief

The incident took place near Mutvendi village under Gangaloor police station limits on Saturday but police were informed about it on Monday, he said.

The victim, identified as Gadia, a resident of Mutvendi, had gone to a nearby forest when he inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED that exploded. The man died on the spot, the official said.

Police were informed about the incident on Monday, he said.

A resident of Kachilwar village in Naimed area was seriously injured in a similar incident in the district recently, the police said.

On April 12, a worker engaged in road construction work in Mirtur police station limits of the district was killed in a pressure IED blast.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur.

Civilians have also fallen prey to such traps in the region, according to police.

Polling in the state’s Bastar Lok Sabha constituency was held on Friday.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button