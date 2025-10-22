TelanganaCrime & Accidents

Tragedy in Medchal: Man Killed by His Own Son After Late-Night Brawl

In a shocking incident reported under the Medchal Police Station limits, a man allegedly murdered his father following a drunken altercation late Tuesday night.

Mohammed Yousuf
22 October 2025 - 14:19
According to police, the victim, Nizamuddin, a native of Achayipally village in Mulugu mandal of Siddipet district, had come to Medchal along with his son, Sheikh Sathak, and a friend named Raju. The trio reportedly consumed alcohol near the Prajay Water Plant.

What began as a heated argument between father and son soon escalated into violence. In a fit of rage, Sathak allegedly picked up a large stone and struck his father multiple times, leading to his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Medchal police rushed to the scene and took both Sathak and his friend Raju into custody for questioning. Officials said the exact motive behind the quarrel is yet to be determined.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full details of the incident.

