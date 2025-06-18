Man Killed in YSRCP Rally Held for Jagan Mohan Reddy in Guntur

Amaravati: A 53-year-old man, identified as Singaiah, lost his life on Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle participating in a rally organized in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The tragic incident took place on the national highway near Etukuru, in Guntur district, as the convoy proceeded towards Rentapalla in Palnadu district.

Victim Hit During Convoy, Allegedly Left Unattended

According to local eyewitnesses, one of the vehicles in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy hit Singaiah as the procession made its way through Etukuru. Despite the accident, rally participants allegedly left the victim by the roadside. Bystanders and local residents immediately rushed him to Guntur General Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Singaiah Joined Rally to Catch a Glimpse of Jagan

Singaiah, a resident of the area, had reportedly joined the rally voluntarily, hoping to see Jagan Mohan Reddy in person. His unexpected death has sparked sorrow and raised questions about crowd control and convoy safety during large political gatherings.

Convoy Drew Massive Crowds Despite Police Restrictions

The YSRCP rally witnessed a large turnout of supporters from Guntur, Palnadu, and surrounding districts. This was despite restrictions imposed by Palnadu police, who had permitted only three additional vehicles and a maximum of 100 people to accompany the former Chief Minister. In reality, hundreds of vehicles and supporters joined the rally once it left Jagan’s residence in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

Tight Security Arrangements Were in Place

Following recent stone-pelting incidents during Jagan’s visit to Podili, Prakasam district, police were on high alert. Twenty-five check-posts were set up around Rentapalla, and heavy police deployment was arranged to manage the crowd and avoid untoward incidents. However, these measures seemingly failed to prevent the tragedy involving Singaiah.

Jagan’s Visit Tied to Party Functionary’s Suicide

The purpose of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit was to console the family of Nagamalleswara Rao, a YSRCP deputy sarpanch who had allegedly died by suicide due to police harassment. As part of the visit, Jagan was also scheduled to unveil a statue in Rao’s memory at Rentapalla.

YSRCP Blames TDP Government for Obstructing Movements

YSRCP leaders have accused the ruling TDP-led coalition of intentionally obstructing Jagan Mohan Reddy’s movements, citing increased restrictions and alleged political vendetta. Jagan’s outreach campaign has recently been met with stiff resistance, particularly from distressed tobacco farmers in areas like Podili, with the YSRCP alleging provocation by the ruling party.