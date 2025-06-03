Telangana: Elderly Man Killed on the Spot After Speeding Lorry Hits Him in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District: Video

A sorrowful incident occurred in Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday when a speeding lorry fatally struck an elderly man. The accident took place near Vadaigudem stage in Bhuvanagiri mandal.

Victim Identified as 60-Year-Old Keerthi Venkateswarlu

The deceased has been identified as Keerthi Venkateswarlu (60), a resident of Yadagirigutta. He was returning from Vadaigudem and attempted to cross the road when the unfortunate accident occurred. A lorry, reportedly coming at high speed from Yadagirigutta toward Rayagiri, hit him from behind.

Death on the Spot, FIR Filed

Due to the impact, Venkateswarlu died on the spot. His wife, Aruna, filed a complaint following the incident. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

Authorities stated that the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police are using the footage as part of their investigation.

Road Safety Concerns Grow

This tragic incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the region, especially with vehicles often overspeeding on rural highways. Locals urge authorities to implement better speed control measures and ensure pedestrian safety.