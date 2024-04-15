Man kills three children by throwing them into well

Jalna: A man allegedly killed his two daughters and 12-year-old son by throwing them into a well in a village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, police said on Monday.

The accused, Santosh Dhondiram Takwale, was arrested on Sunday after he called up the police to inform them about the deaths, an official said.

Takwale allegedly threw his son Soham and daughters Shivani (8) and Dipali (7) into a well in Domegaon village in Ambad tehsil on Saturday, he said. The deceased were Takwale’s children from his first wife, who died, and he had remarried, inspector Raghunath Nachan of Ambad police station said.

A case has been registered, and a probe is on to ascertain the motive behind the crime, he said.

According to sources, the accused, a resident of Kachner village in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, worked in a hotel and arrived in Domegaon with the children over the weekend. The accused himself called up the police to inform them about the murders and later switched off the phone, they said.