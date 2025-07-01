Hyderabad: Man Loses ₹21.7 Lakh in Online Matrimonial Scam Involving Fake Bride Profile

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man from Bahadurpura fell victim to a well-planned online matrimonial scam, losing a staggering ₹21,73,912. The fraud was orchestrated by scammers posing as a potential bride and her sister, who lured the victim through a social media-based matrimonial group.

Scam Started With Matrimonial Group on Social Media

The deception began in March 2023, when the victim came across a woman named Fathima through a matrimonial group. Her alleged sister, Aneesa M. Hundekar, introduced herself as the group administrator and verified the match. The scammers even used images of a well-known Pakistani actress to make the identity appear genuine.

Emotional Traps and Medical Emergency Drama

After gaining the victim’s trust, the scammers began sharing emotional stories. They fabricated a medical emergency, claiming Fathima’s mother was critically ill and required urgent financial help. The victim was emotionally manipulated into transferring money for hospital expenses and treatment.

In a ploy to gain more trust, initial small amounts were returned to him—convincing him the interaction was genuine.

Fraudsters Disappear After Big Transfer

Once the victim transferred larger sums—amounting to over ₹21 lakh—the scammers cut off all communication and blocked him across all platforms. The victim later discovered that the identities and stories were entirely fake.

Scammers Still Active, Police Issue Advisory

The scammers are believed to be still active, targeting others using similar tactics. Authorities have warned citizens to stay vigilant and follow safe practices while using online matrimonial platforms.

Police Advice to Public

Always verify identities via video call or trusted references

via video call or trusted references Be cautious of emotional appeals , especially early in conversations

, especially early in conversations Avoid making financial transactions to strangers on matrimonial platforms

to strangers on matrimonial platforms Report suspicious profiles and frauds immediately

Victims of such scams can report by: