Hyderabad: Man Loses ₹21.7 Lakh in Online Matrimonial Scam Involving Fake Bride Profile
The fraud was orchestrated by scammers posing as a potential bride and her sister, who lured the victim through a social media-based matrimonial group.
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man from Bahadurpura fell victim to a well-planned online matrimonial scam, losing a staggering ₹21,73,912. The fraud was orchestrated by scammers posing as a potential bride and her sister, who lured the victim through a social media-based matrimonial group.
Table of Contents
Scam Started With Matrimonial Group on Social Media
The deception began in March 2023, when the victim came across a woman named Fathima through a matrimonial group. Her alleged sister, Aneesa M. Hundekar, introduced herself as the group administrator and verified the match. The scammers even used images of a well-known Pakistani actress to make the identity appear genuine.
Emotional Traps and Medical Emergency Drama
After gaining the victim’s trust, the scammers began sharing emotional stories. They fabricated a medical emergency, claiming Fathima’s mother was critically ill and required urgent financial help. The victim was emotionally manipulated into transferring money for hospital expenses and treatment.
In a ploy to gain more trust, initial small amounts were returned to him—convincing him the interaction was genuine.
Also Read: Weather Alert: Telangana to See Increased Rainfall Through This Week
Fraudsters Disappear After Big Transfer
Once the victim transferred larger sums—amounting to over ₹21 lakh—the scammers cut off all communication and blocked him across all platforms. The victim later discovered that the identities and stories were entirely fake.
Scammers Still Active, Police Issue Advisory
The scammers are believed to be still active, targeting others using similar tactics. Authorities have warned citizens to stay vigilant and follow safe practices while using online matrimonial platforms.
Police Advice to Public
- Always verify identities via video call or trusted references
- Be cautious of emotional appeals, especially early in conversations
- Avoid making financial transactions to strangers on matrimonial platforms
- Report suspicious profiles and frauds immediately
Victims of such scams can report by:
- Calling the Cyber Crime Helpline: 1930
- Contacting 8712665171 via call or WhatsApp