Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Orders Lenovo Tab M10 5G Online, Gets Lifebuoy Soaps Instead: Video

Hyderabad: A bizarre online shopping incident has left a Kukatpally resident stunned after he received bars of soap instead of the expensive tablet he had ordered for his wife. The incident has sparked concerns once again over recurring cases of customer fraud in e-commerce deliveries.

₹18,000 Tablet Turns Into a Packet of Soaps

Subbarao, a resident of Srinivas Nagar Colony under the jurisdiction of KPHB Police Station, had ordered a tablet worth ₹18,000 from Amazon for his wife, who enjoys watching YouTube videos. However, when the eagerly awaited parcel arrived after a week, he was in for a rude shock.

Upon opening the package, Subbarao discovered several bars of Lifebuoy soap instead of the electronic gadget he had paid for. The unexpected delivery left him speechless.

Not the First Time: Growing Concerns Over E-Commerce Fraud

This is not an isolated incident. Similar cases have been reported in the past involving online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, where customers received unrelated or inferior products instead of their original orders. While these platforms boast strong customer service systems, such lapses continue to dent consumer trust.

“This is shocking. I trusted the platform. Now my wife is disappointed and we lost time and peace of mind,” Subbarao told local media.

Complaint to Be Filed With KPHB Police

Subbarao stated that he intends to file a formal complaint at the KPHB Police Station. He hopes authorities will take action against such negligence and ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

E-commerce Platforms Under Scrutiny

As online shopping continues to grow, so do incidents of delivery fraud and packaging errors. Consumer rights activists have urged e-commerce companies to strengthen their internal checks and increase accountability.

For now, Subbarao is left holding a handful of soaps—an unfortunate replacement for the tablet he had hoped would bring joy to his household.