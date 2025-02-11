HyderabadCrime & Accidents

Hyderabad Horror: Man Pours Petrol on Woman After Love Spat, Threatens to Set Her Ablaze: Video

In a shocking incident in Suryapet district, a young man allegedly poured petrol on a woman and threatened her on a busy road.

Mohammed Yousuf11 February 2025 - 21:21
In a shocking incident in Suryapet district, a young man allegedly poured petrol on a woman and threatened her on a busy road. The incident took place near the Huzurnagar NGO Colony, leaving locals stunned and concerned for the woman’s safety.

Details of the Incident

According to eyewitnesses, the young man first poured petrol on himself and then proceeded to douse the woman with the flammable liquid. He reportedly threatened her, causing panic in the area. The situation escalated quickly, but before things could turn worse, locals intervened and subdued the man. They also ensured that he was thoroughly reprimanded for his actions.

Background of the Altercation

Local residents revealed that the two individuals had been in a romantic relationship for some time. However, the exact reason behind the man’s extreme behavior remains unclear. The incident has raised questions about the safety of women and the need for better conflict resolution mechanisms in personal relationships.

Public Reaction

The locals, who acted swiftly to prevent a potential tragedy, have been praised for their quick thinking. However, the incident has also sparked a debate about the increasing instances of violence in relationships and the importance of addressing such issues at the grassroots level.

Authorities have been informed about the matter, and further investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to this alarming incident.

