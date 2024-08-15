Man rapes 13-year-old daughter

Amethi (UP): A man allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter here while he was in an inebriated state, police said on Thursday.

The girl, who lodged a complaint against her father a week after the alleged rape, said she could not approach the police earlier due to her mother’s death two days later, according to police.

In the complaint, the victim said that she was alone at home on August 8 when the rape happened. She lodged the police complaint on Wednesday evening, Circle Officer Atul Kumar Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the father and efforts are underway to nab him, Singh said.

Her mother who had gone to her sister’s place in Delhi, passed away on August 10, police said.

She said that because of her mother’s death, she could not approach police earlier with her complaint.