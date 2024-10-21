Man Saves Snake’s Life by Performing CPR: Video

In Vadodara, Gujarat, wildlife rescuer Yash Tadvi performed an extraordinary act by saving a snake’s life.

While walking, Yash noticed a snake lying by the roadside.

Upon observing that the snake was still alive and non-venomous, Yash realized it was struggling to breathe.

Without hesitation, he performed CPR and revived the snake. The remarkable rescue was captured on video, which has since gone viral.