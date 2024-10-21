Social Media
Man Saves Snake’s Life by Performing CPR: Video
In Vadodara, Gujarat, wildlife rescuer Yash Tadvi performed an extraordinary act by saving a snake’s life.
In Vadodara, Gujarat, wildlife rescuer Yash Tadvi performed an extraordinary act by saving a snake’s life.
While walking, Yash noticed a snake lying by the roadside.
Upon observing that the snake was still alive and non-venomous, Yash realized it was struggling to breathe.
Without hesitation, he performed CPR and revived the snake. The remarkable rescue was captured on video, which has since gone viral.