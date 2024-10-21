Social Media

Man Saves Snake’s Life by Performing CPR: Video

In Vadodara, Gujarat, wildlife rescuer Yash Tadvi performed an extraordinary act by saving a snake’s life.

Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2024 - 12:09
Man Saves Snake's Life by Performing CPR: Video
Man Saves Snake's Life by Performing CPR: Video

In Vadodara, Gujarat, wildlife rescuer Yash Tadvi performed an extraordinary act by saving a snake’s life.

While walking, Yash noticed a snake lying by the roadside.

Upon observing that the snake was still alive and non-venomous, Yash realized it was struggling to breathe.

Without hesitation, he performed CPR and revived the snake. The remarkable rescue was captured on video, which has since gone viral.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf21 October 2024 - 12:09

Related Articles

Zomato’s Quirky Response to Wrong Order in Hyderabad Goes Viral on Social Media

Zomato’s Quirky Response to Wrong Order in Hyderabad Goes Viral on Social Media

17 October 2024 - 13:50
Shocking Video Exposes Reena Devi Mixing Urine in Family's Food for 8 Years

Shocking Video Exposes Reena Devi Mixing Urine in Family’s Food for 8 Years

17 October 2024 - 12:16
Meta lays off employees across teams at WhatsApp, Instagram and more

Meta lays off employees across teams at WhatsApp, Instagram and more

17 October 2024 - 10:42
Fan Cycles 1,600 km from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad to Meet Allu Arjun

Fan Cycles 1,600 km from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad to Meet Allu Arjun

16 October 2024 - 21:32
Back to top button