Outrage Erupts as Man Seen Carrying Cake to Pakistan High Commission Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: A video showing a man carrying a cake box into the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi has triggered a storm of criticism and outrage across social media, especially as it comes just days after a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 civilian lives.

The footage, which has gone viral, shows a man in a blue Pathani suit walking towards the High Commission gate with a white cake box in hand. This occurred on Thursday, merely two days after terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), carried out a brutal massacre in the scenic Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

Public Anger Over “Insensitive” Gesture

The timing of the incident — coming a day after India responded with strong diplomatic measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistan’s military attaches — has intensified public anger. Protests had erupted outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, with demonstrators chanting slogans like “Pakistan Murdabad” and demanding accountability for the attack.

As the man approached the High Commission, journalists attempted to question him about the cake, asking what the occasion was and why such a gesture was being made during a period of national mourning. The man did not respond and silently entered the premises.

While India mourns, the Pakistan High Commission is celebrating with cake.pic.twitter.com/C9dljJ1jMB — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) April 24, 2025

Social Media Reacts: “Celebrating Bloodshed?”

The video has been widely condemned online. Users accused the Pakistan High Commission of being “tone-deaf” and “insensitive” at a time when the nation is grieving the deaths of innocent civilians. Some even described the act as a symbolic celebration of the tragedy, calling it “a chilling taunt.”

“India mourns Pahalgam attack, yet cake is being ordered at Pakistan High Commission — what exactly are they celebrating?” one user asked.

“He is celebrating the death of Hindus in India. Shameful,” wrote another.

No official statement has yet been released by the Pakistan High Commission regarding the cake or the man seen in the video.

Diplomatic Tensions at a Boiling Point

The Indian government has responded strongly to the April 22 attack with a series of tough diplomatic moves: suspension of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and further strategic isolation of Pakistan on the global stage.

As of now, the symbolism of the cake delivery — though lacking formal explanation — continues to fuel public fury and is being seen as a provocation during one of the most tense diplomatic standoffs in recent times.