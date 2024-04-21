Crime

Man sets pregnant wife on fire

A man allegedly tied his 23-year-old pregnant wife to bed and set her on fire in Bulley Nangal village of Baba Bakala area here, police on Sunday said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Man sets pregnant wife on fire
Man sets pregnant wife on fire

Amritsar: A man allegedly tied his 23-year-old pregnant wife to bed and set her on fire in Bulley Nangal village of Baba Bakala area here, police on Sunday said.

Related Stories
Live now: Goosebump video shared, “Beating Retreat Ceremony” at Attari-Wagah Border
IMD Forecasts Persistent Cold Day Conditions for the Next Two Days
Provided 36,097 government jobs to youth in first 18 months: Punjab CM
‘No alliance with Congress in Punjab’, says AAP minister
Hundreds of villages in Punjab, Himachal inundated; evacuation underway

Sukhdev Singh burned his wife to death on Friday after a fight with her, they said.

Sukhdev tied his wife Pinky, who was six months pregnant and was expecting twins, to a bed and set her on fire, they said.

By the time police, which was informed by village Sarpanch about the incident, reached the house, the woman had died of burns.

Sukhdev, who had fled after the act, has been arrested and booked for murder, police said.

Sukhdev and Pinki had married around two and half years ago.  

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button